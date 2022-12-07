Garland: Justice Dept.'s civil rights work is key priority

As attorney general, Garland has vowed he would prioritize policing and civil rights to combat racial discrimination and he has said America doesn’t “yet have equal justice.” He will also work to confront the rise in extremist violence and domestic terror threats and restore the department’s political independence after years of controversial decisions and turmoil.

Since Garland assumed his role, the Justice Department has also opened sweeping investigations into the practices of police forces in Minneapolis, after the death of George Floyd, and in Louisville, Kentucky, after the death of Breonna Taylor, among other cities.

Created when President Dwight Eisenhower signed the Civil Rights Act of 1957, the division has played a key role in the county's civil rights history as its more-than 600 employees enforce federal laws against discrimination on the basis of things like race, religion and disability, in arenas ranging from voting to housing to education.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade and its national guarantee of abortion rights, it's also been part of a reproductive rights task force chaired by Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. The Justice Department is suing over Idaho's restrictive abortion policy and has indicted at least 20 people who have been accused of obstructing access to abortion clinics.