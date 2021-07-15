Garland lets immigration judges put off deportation cases

Garland on Thursday overruled a decision by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions that judges could not put those cases on hold — a practice known as administrative closure. Immigration judges said the practice helped them manage their dockets more efficiently by letting them focus on priority cases and that barring it further backlogged an already overloaded immigration court system where people wait years to get a hearing.

For many immigrants, administrative closure was seen as a lifeline that shielded them from deportation while their applications for legal status were pending. Critics of the practice said judges too often let people stay in the country longer than they should in a sort of legal purgatory.