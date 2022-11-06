Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win

Mitchell remained in a groove with his new team, topping 30 points for the sixth time in eight games.

Mitchell and Garland combined for 42 points in the first half while their teammates all struggled, and Cleveland took its first lead early in the third quarter. The Cavs stretched their lead to 17 in the final minutes.

James snapped his skid of 16 consecutive missed 3-point attempts across four games with a bucket in the fourth quarter.

Kendrick Nunn played 18 scoreless minutes in his first start for the Lakers in place of Patrick Beverley, who sat out with an illness. Nunn, who missed the entirety of his first season with the Lakers due to a bone bruise, played less than five combined minutes in the Lakers’ past three games after struggling with his shot and turnovers to start the season.

TIP-INS

Cavaliers: Garland (left knee sprain) and Mitchell (left ankle sprain) were cleared to play after a pregame workout. ... USC product and Southern California native Evan Mobley had five points on 2-of-7 shooting and seven rebounds in 30 minutes.

Lakers: Had the lead after the first quarter of play for the first time this season. ... Lonnie Walker left in the first quarter with right wrist soreness, but returned. He scored only six points. ... Davis (lower back pain) and James (left foot pain) were cleared to play shortly before tipoff.

UP NEXT

Cavaliers: At Clippers on Monday.

Lakers: At Jazz on Monday.

