Garrett Crochet agrees to $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox, AP source says

The contract kicks in next year, and Crochet can opt out after the 2030 season. It is the largest deal ever for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service time.

The 25-year-old Crochet was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the winter meetings in December.

He made his Red Sox debut on opening day, pitching five innings of two-run ball and departing with a no-decision in the team's 5-2 victory at Texas. He takes the mound again on Wednesday night at Baltimore.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter.

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn’t return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet’s sinker averaged 97.9 mph last season and his four-seam fastball 97.2. He also throws a cutter, sweeper and changeup.

