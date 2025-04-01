Garrett Crochet agrees to $170 million, 6-year deal with Red Sox

Boston and ace left-hander Garrett Crochet announced an agreement Tuesday for a record-breaking $170 million, six-year contract.

The contract starts next year, and Crochet can opt out after the 2030 season. The deal, announced by the team Tuesday, is the largest for a pitcher with four-plus years of major league service.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow acknowledged Tuesday that he thought there was a “decent possibility” they wouldn’t be able to come to terms on a deal until next offseason.

“It’s hard because you don’t really know how close you are until you see where things end up,” Breslow said. “Obviously when we acquired the talent, it was very easy to dream about having that type of talent in a Red Sox uniform deep into the future.”

Crochet gets a $4 million signing bonus payable within 60 days of the deal's approval by Major League Baseball, $24 million in 2026, $28 million in each of the following four seasons and $30 million in 2031. Boston has a conditional team option for 2032 at $15 million if Crochet is on the injured list for 120 or more consecutive days during the major league season from 2026-31 due to a left arm injury.

If the condition for the team option is not met by the end of the 2030 season, Crochet may opt out of the remainder of the deal.

His base salaries for 2027-31 can increase based on Cy Young Award voting in the immediately previous season: $2 million for winning, $1.5 million for finishing second or third in the voting, $1 million for fourth or fifth and $500,000 for sixth through 10th.

The 25-year-old would have been eligible for free agency after the 2026 season. He was acquired by Boston in a trade with the Chicago White Sox during the winter meetings in December and agreed to a $3.8 million, one-year contract for this season.

He made his Red Sox debut on opening day, pitching five innings of two-run ball and departing with a no-decision in the team's 5-2 victory at Texas. He takes the mound again on Wednesday night at Baltimore.

Crochet went 6-12 with a 3.58 ERA in 32 starts last year for a White Sox team that went 41-121. He was picked for the AL All-Star team in his first season as a starter. Though last year was his only previous major league season as a starter, Breslow said it wasn't a deterrent in making a long-term commitment to him.

“There’s always risks associated with these types of contracts. We recognize that," Breslow said. "At the same time, we’re talking about an elite starting pitcher who’s 25 years old and someone we believe will continue to develop and whose best days are ahead of him. ... We’re looking not only at what he has done, but what he’s going to be able to do.”

Selected 11th overall by Chicago in the 2020 amateur draft, Crochet made his big league debut that September. He had a 2.82 ERA in 2021 while striking out 65 in 54 1/3 innings, then had Tommy John surgery on April 5, 2022. He didn’t return to the major leagues until May 18, 2023.

Crochet’s sinker averaged 97.9 mph last season and his four-seam fastball 97.2 mph. He also throws a cutter, sweeper and changeup.

Breslow hopes Crochet's new deal is the latest pillar in putting the Red Sox back on a championship path.

“I think it further cements where we are in terms of our competitive window," Breslow said.

