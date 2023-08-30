Gary Woodland to have surgery to remove a lesion on his brain

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland said Wednesday he will have surgery to remove a lesion found on his brain.

Woodland, a four-time PGA Tour winner, announced on social media he was diagnosed with the lesion a few months ago and has been trying to treat the symptoms with medication.

“After consulting with multiple specialists and discussing with my family, we've made the decision that surgery to remove the lesion is the best course of action,” Woodland wrote. “I'm in good spirits with my family and team by my side and so thankful for the love and support of everyone.”

Woodland, 39, failed to reach the PGA Tour postseason for the first time since 2012, finishing at No. 94 in the FedEx Cup in a year when only the top 70 advanced.

Woodland, a three-sport star growing up in Kansas, won the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach in 2019 by holding off Brooks Koepka in the final round with a pitch he played from one end to the other of the fabled 17th green.

