Garza, Nunge lead No. 3 Iowa past Western Illinois, 99-58

Iowa led 48-26 at halftime before Western Illinois (0-1) reeled off an early second-half run to get to 61-46. But the Hawkeyes outscored the Leathernecks 22-2 over the next 4:52.

Tamell Pearson had 12 points to lead Western Illinois. Rod Johnson Jr. scored 11 and Will Carius added 10.

MAJOR RECONSTRUCTION

Western Illinois was playing its first game under new coach Rob Jeter. The Leathernecks have 14 new players on their 16-man roster. They missed 20 of their first 24 shots and went scoreless for almost six minutes in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa opened the season with games against North Carolina Central, Southern and Western Illinois, but the schedule will get tougher in the coming weeks. The Hawkeyes play North Carolina and Iowa State next week, and will face No. 1 Gonzaga on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

UP NEXT

Western Illinois has a home game against Central Michigan on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes are off until Tuesday when they host No. 14 North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, their first game against a ranked opponent this season.

Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) passes ahead of Western Illinois guard Marcus Watson Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa center Luka Garza shoots over Western Illinois forward Tamell Pearson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa forward Jack Nunge drives to the basket ahead of Western Illinois guard Marcus Watson Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp drives to the basket over Western Illinois forward Tamell Pearson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) blocks a shot by Western Illinois forward Ramean Hinton (23) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery, left, questions a call against his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Western Illinois, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.