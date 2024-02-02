Gas explosions in Kenya's capital kill at least 2, injure others and send smoke rising over homes

Nairobi residents who took several videos with their phones were heard speaking in concerned tones, some of them screaming.

A company was refilling gas cylinders when the fire started and it badly damaged the building where the company was based, government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said. The fire that started around midnight was later extinguished but the cause was unknown.

Kenya Red Cross ferried 29 injured people, the organization posted on its X social media account.

The proximity of the industrial company to residences raised questions about enforcement of city plans. Officials at the county government have been accused of taking bribes to overlook building codes and regulations.

