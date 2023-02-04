X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gas prices dip in NJ, around nation as cold weather returns

Nation & World
15 minutes ago
Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dipped in New Jersey and around the country at large as cold weather descended on parts of the nation following an unusually warm January.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.42, down three cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.44 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.49, down a penny from last week. Drivers were paying $3.41 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

Analysts say the return of wintry conditions in February may result in seasonal driving patterns reasserting themselves, and prices may drop further if demand doesn't spike and crude oil prices remain below $80 per barrel.

In Other News
1
Funeral held for Belarusian activist killed in Ukraine
2
US considering plan to down Chinese balloon over Atlantic
3
Gordy, Robinson honored at reunion of Motown stars
4
Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women
5
How Democrats’ early-voting order in 2024 compares with 2020
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top