X
Dark Mode Toggle

Gas prices drop in NJ, around nation as crude prices decline

Nation & World
13 minutes ago
Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid a decline in crude oil prices

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices dropped in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid a decline in crude oil prices.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.62 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.38, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.54 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says crude oil prices have fallen into the mid $70s per barrel, nearly $5 cheaper than a week ago. But analysts say the drop in prices may come to an end if gas demand keeps rising amid tightening domestic stocks.

In Other News
1
Westbrook goes from Lakers' bench to being Clippers' starter
2
Justice Thomas wrote of 'crushing weight' of student loans
3
Ukraine: Zelenskyy seeks more sanctions, fighting grinds on
4
Mexican states in hot competition over possible Tesla plant
5
Bills would let transgender people seal name-change requests
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top