Gas prices drop in NJ, around nation as crude prices decline

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.22, down eight cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.62 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.38, down four cents from last week. Drivers were paying $3.54 a gallon on average a year ago at this time.