Gasoline tanker crashes into building, bursts into fireball

Fuel got into the sewer system and into creeks, where it was being contained with booms, Uttaro said.

“So there’s no threat to the environment at the moment,” he said. “There’s no threat to any of the citizens or any homes.”

The Coast Guard was helping to map the spill, he said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said several state agencies, including the departments of environmental conservation and transportation and the state police, were assisting in the response to the explosion and fuel spill.

The environmental department used a drone to assess potential effects, Hochul said.

Authorities received a call about 1:10 a.m., Avondet said, and “upon arrival I saw a tanker truck that was on its side."

A video posted to Twitter showed thick black smoke billowing from the Rockville Centre building that the truck crashed into, which was fully engulfed in flames, while firefighters worked to put out the blaze.

The La-Z-Boy building was destroyed in the fire, and another building was damaged.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control “in a relatively short time with very few injuries," Avondet said.

“We’re very glad if it was going to happen it happened at 1:00 in the morning with nobody else around," he said.

The water in Rockville Centre was safe to drink, although it “might be a little yellow," Avondet said.

Sunrise Highway and several other roads near the crash site remained closed as of 3 p.m.

Power was restored in the area by midafternoon after being shut off as a precaution, said Julie Grilli, a spokesperson for the village of Rockville Centre.

