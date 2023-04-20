BreakingNews
Beavercreek man missing since January found dead in Mercer County
X

Gay pride parade canceled after anti-drag show law passes

Nation & World
42 minutes ago
Officials in a southwest Florida city have canceled a gay pride parade and restricted other pride events to people 21 years and older

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Officials in a southwest Florida city have canceled a gay pride parade and restricted other pride events to people 21 years and older in anticipation of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill meant to keep children out of drag shows.

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast posted Wednesday on Facebook that the decision to change this Saturday's Pridefest events was made after multiple conversations with Port St. Lucie officials. The city is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

“We hope that everyone understands that this is definitely not what we wanted at all and are working with the city to assure our safety as well as produce a positive event,” the post said.

The Florida House sent DeSantis a bill Wednesday that bans children from adult performances, a proposal aimed at the governor's opposition to drag shows.

The legislation, which awaits the governor's signature, would allow the state to revoke the food and beverage licenses of businesses that admit children to adult performances. The DeSantis administration has moved to pull the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show, alleging children were present during "lewd" displays.

In Other News
1
Former wrestler charged in Mississippi welfare fraud case
2
Wyoming abortion clinic opens despite arson, legal obstacles
3
'Overrated!': Hawks' Young dealing with more playoff misery
4
Twitter begins removing blue checks from users who don't pay
5
Charge to be dropped in Alec Baldwin movie set shooting
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top