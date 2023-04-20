Gay pride parade canceled after anti-drag show law passes

The Pride Alliance of the Treasure Coast posted Wednesday on Facebook that the decision to change this Saturday's Pridefest events was made after multiple conversations with Port St. Lucie officials. The city is located about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of West Palm Beach.

“We hope that everyone understands that this is definitely not what we wanted at all and are working with the city to assure our safety as well as produce a positive event,” the post said.