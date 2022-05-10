Geena Davis memoir 'Dying of Politeness' comes out in fall

HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Tuesday that the book will be published Oct. 11. According to the publisher, Davis will share “laugh-out tales” about her modeling career and provide candid accounts of films “Tootsie,” “The Accidental Tourist” and “Beetlejuice” and co-stars such as Susan Sarandon of “Thelma & Louise," Madonna from “A League of Their Own” and ex-husband Jeff Goldblum from “The Fly.”

Davis, 66 said in a statement that the book would reveal how acting helped transform her into a person in charge of her own life. She won an Oscar for her supporting performance in “The Accidental Tourist” and was nominated for best actor for “Thelma & Louise.” In 2019, the academy presented her the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her advocacy for gender equality in media.