Gene Hackman, wife and their dog found dead in their New Mexico home, authorities say

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said
FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman with wife Betsy Arakawa in June 1993. (AP Photo, File)
Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico home Wednesday, authorities said.

Foul play is not suspected, however authorities did not release any details of the circumstances of their deaths and said an investigation is ongoing.

Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Denise Avila said deputies responded to a request to do a welfare check at the home Wednesday around 1:45 pm local time and found Hackman, his wife Betsy Arakawa and a dog dead.

Hackman, 95, was one of the industry's most respected and honored performers. His dozens of films included Oscar-winning roles in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven” and had a breakout performance in “Bonnie and Clyde.”

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman, winner of Best Supporting Actor at academy awards in March 1993. Hackman will turn 80 years on Jan. 30, 2010. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman waves as he starts out for a practice run in his Toyota Celica, Feb. 5, 1983 at the Daytona International Speedway in preparation for the Daytona 24 Hour Endurac Race. This race marks the start of Hickman?s career as a professional driver. (AP Photo/Bob Self, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - This Jan. 19, 2003 file photo shows actor Gene Hackman at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman gives fictional Hickory High basketball players instructions during filming of the final game of the movie "Hoosiers" at Hinkle Fieldhouse on the Butler University campus, Friday, Dec. 6, 1985 in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Tom Strickland, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Gene Hackman holds his Cecil B. DeMille award at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2003. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - In this 1993 file photo, actor Gene Hackman is seen. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Actor Gene Hackman discusses the effect of an Academy Award nomination on his career, March 24, 1972. (AP Photo/George Brich, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Andrew Tate, who faces rape and trafficking charges in Romania, has...
2
FBI accuses North Korean-backed hackers of stealing $1.5 billion in...
3
Who are the hostages released by Hamas?
4
Israeli official says the army won't withdraw from a Gaza corridor in...
5
Middle East latest: Hamas says it is ready to negotiate the next phase...