Gene Shue, All-Star player and Coach of the Year, dies at 90

His five All-Star selections came as a member of the Detroit Pistons, and he played a decade in the NBA before transitioning to coaching. He took over the Bullets in 1966, and he was named Coach of the Year in 1968-69 when the team went 57-25. In 1971, Baltimore reached the Finals before losing to Milwaukee.

“We are saddened by the passing of former Bullets head coach Gene Shue, a Baltimore native and the winningest coach in franchise history,” the Wizards said.

Shue resigned after the 1972-73 season, then took over the 76ers. Philadelphia reached the Finals in 1977 but lost in six games to Portland.

Shue was fired by the 76ers early the following season and ended up with the San Diego Clippers from 1978-80. When the NBA adopted the 3-pointer in the 1979-80 season, the Clippers led the league in both attempts and field goals from long distance.

Shue’s second stint with the Bullets began in 1980, and he took them to the playoffs three more times before being fired in March 1986. His second Coach of the Year award came in 1982.

He went back to the Clippers for his final coaching stop, then became general manager of the 76ers in 1990 and served until 1992.

Shue was inducted into University of Maryland’s Hall of Fame in 1991.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption FILE - Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Gene Shue, left, and his former player and 76ers coach Doug Collins are seen at a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, May 24, 2010. Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. He was 90. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue’s death Monday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Caption FILE - Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Gene Shue, left, and his former player and 76ers coach Doug Collins are seen at a news conference in Philadelphia, Monday, May 24, 2010. Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. He was 90. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue’s death Monday, April 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption Baltimore Bullets basketball coach Gene Shue is shown in a 1970 photo. Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. He was 90. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue’s death Monday, April 4, 2021. (Carl D. Harris/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Credit: Carl D. Harris Credit: Carl D. Harris Caption Baltimore Bullets basketball coach Gene Shue is shown in a 1970 photo. Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. He was 90. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue’s death Monday, April 4, 2021. (Carl D. Harris/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Credit: Carl D. Harris Credit: Carl D. Harris

Caption Baltimore Bullets basketball player Gene Shue is shown Oct. 29, 1963. Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. He was 90. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue’s death Monday, April 4, 2021. (Paul Hutchins/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Credit: Paul Hutchins Credit: Paul Hutchins Caption Baltimore Bullets basketball player Gene Shue is shown Oct. 29, 1963. Shue, a two-time NBA Coach of the Year who won 784 games with the Bullets, 76ers and Clippers, has died. He was 90. The Wizards and the NBA announced Shue’s death Monday, April 4, 2021. (Paul Hutchins/The Baltimore Sun via AP) Credit: Paul Hutchins Credit: Paul Hutchins