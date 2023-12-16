'General Hospital' wins 5 trophies, Susan Lucci honored at 50th annual Daytime Emmys

Robert Gossett, who plays Marshall Ashford, claimed the supporting actor trophy. He also won last year in the guest performer category for the same role.

Eden McCoy won for outstanding younger performer as Josslyn Jacks. The 20-year-old actor debuted on “General Hospital” in 2015. Her mother, Natasha McCoy, died of cancer in November.

“This is for and because of my mother,” McCoy said. “It's not lost on me what an absolute privilege it is to be able to do something, not only I like to do but love to do for a living, and I love what I do. It's really easy to be grateful on nights like this, but I am grateful every day.”

Alley Mills, best-known for her role as the mother on “The Wonder Years,” won for guest performance on a daytime drama. The 72-year-old actor began playing Heather Webber on “General Hospital” when the role was recast last year.

Her husband, actor Orson Bean, was killed in 2020 after being hit by two cars while crossing a street in the Venice neighborhood of Los Angeles.

“I had just lost my beloved husband — it was pretty traumatic — and then I get asked to play a seriously traumatized person who kills a lot of people, but she's got a heart of gold,” Mills said. “And she's barreling towards the light all the time and it gave me that ability to keep going and barrel towards the light. The world is so screwed up right now that all I can say to all of you traumatized people out there, just keep barreling towards the light.”

“General Hospital” also won for its directing team.

Susan Lucci received the Lifetime Achievement Honor for her 40-year run as Erica Kane on “All My Children.” The actor, who turns 77 next week, was nominated 18 times in the lead actress category without winning before she ended the futility in 1999.

Shemar Moore, who shouted, “The streak is over!” when presenting her with the trophy back then, returned to introduce her.

“She's the leading lady of daytime,” Moore said before Lucci was greeted with a standing ovation.

“How lucky am I to dream my dreams of becoming an actress and grow up to have my dreams come true?” said Lucci, who sniffled during her remarks. “There were obstacles and roadblocks. I mean, there were wannabe obstacles and roadblocks.”

“The Young and the Restless” was honored for outstanding writing team.

Kelly Clarkson earned her third consecutive trophy for daytime talk series. The singer, who didn't attend, moved her syndicated show from Los Angeles to New York this year.

“It's a pleasure to work with her. She makes it fun, she's a joy every day and that makes it a little easier,” executive producer Alex Duda said. “She wanted me to thank all of our viewers for sticking with us on this migration as we moved.”

“Entertainment Tonight” won its eighth trophy as outstanding entertainment news series. Kevin Frazier and Nichelle Turner, who hosted Friday night, came out of the audience to accept.

The 50th annual ceremony honoring talk shows and soap operas is the first major awards show to return since the Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes ended. It was pushed back from its scheduled June date.

To celebrate the awards' golden anniversary, the previous winner of a category was paired with a long-ago winner as presenters. Attendees sat at tables spread out in a ballroom at the Westin Bonaventure hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

