Geneva appeals court upholds conviction of Israeli tycoon

The prosecutor’s office argued that from 2005 onward, Steinmetz crafted a pact of corruption with Conte, who ruled the West African country from 1984 until his death in 2008, and Toure.

Steinmetz's legal team had argued that state prosecutors had deliberately excluded defense teams from any pretrial questioning of Toure in the United States, where she lives. She has reached an agreement with U.S. authorities in the case.

In its court filing, the prosecutor’s office said BSGR won exploration and exploitation licenses in Guinea between 2006 and 2010 in Guinea’s Simandou region, while its competitor — Anglo-Australian mining group Rio Tinto — was stripped of its mining rights on two sites in the region.

Steinmetz’s team said mountains in the area hold some of the world’s largest untapped deposits of iron ore, and the standoff stifled any hopes to reap them — and offer a potential windfall for an impoverished country. They say BSGR was first to study the feasibility of mining iron ore in the area.

The appeals court said the award of the mining rights allowed Steinmetz's company to strike a $2.5 billion joint venture with a Brazilian firm, of which 500 million were “immediately cashed in” — while his company had invested $160 million to develop the project.