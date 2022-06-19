Gennady Burbulis, top Yeltsin aide and official, dies at 76

Burbulis died in Baku, where he had flown for a conference.

“He was not sick, he felt great, and he just took part in the IX Global Baku Forum, which discussed the issue of the `Threat to the Global World Order,’” his press secretary, Andrey Markov, told the Interfax news agency.

Burbulis was born on Aug. 4, 1945, in Pervouralsk. He aided Yeltsin during his rise to lead Soviet Russia in 1990 and then independent Russia in 1991, as its first president.

From 1993 to 1999, Burbulis was a member of parliament, and later was vice governor of the Novgorod region.

“Another of the key persons in the European transformation has left us. Burbulis was influential as few others in breaking with the Soviet past and trying to build a new and democratic Russia," Swedish diplomat Carl Bildt tweeted Sunday.

FILE - Gennady Burbulis, right, stands next to Russian Republic President Boris Yeltsin, second right, making a V-sign to thousands of Muscovites at a rally in front of the Russian federation building to celebrate the failed military coup in Moscow, Aug. 22, 1991. Gennady Burbulis, who as a top aide to Russian President Boris Yeltsin helped prepare and signed the 1991 pact that led to the formal breakup of the Soviet Union, has died at age 77, Russian news reports said Sunday June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File)

Gennady Burbulis in Moscow, Russia, Aug. 16, 2021. Gennady Burbulis, who as a top aide to Russian President Boris Yeltsin helped prepare and signed the 1991 pact that led to the formal breakup of the Soviet Union, has died at age 77, Russian news reports said Sunday June 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)