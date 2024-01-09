George and Amal Clooney's foundation names 2 new co-CEOs to lead the legal services nonprofit

“George and I are confident that our new executive team has the talent, experience and dynamism needed to grow the foundation’s operations and increase access to justice for victims of crimes against humanity around the world,” Amal Clooney said in a statement.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice was founded in 2016 and currently works in 40 countries. According to its 2022 Internal Revenue Service filings, the foundation received nearly $10 million in donations and grants and spent nearly $4 million on its programs.

_____

