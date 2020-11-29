George Clooney's secret to cutting his hair, as seen on TV

Flowbee sales surged when the coronavirus pandemic limited access to salon and barber shops in some areas, Fortune magazine reported in late March. But as Clooney told CBS News correspondent Smith, he's been cutting his hair “for 25 years” and relies on the Flowbee.

The product's Texas-based maker didn’t immediately respond Sunday to a request for comment.

The device, first marketed in the late 1980s, has become entrenched in popular culture: It was spoofed in the movie “Wayne's World" and served as a punchline in TV's “Glee" and “The Nanny.”

Stan Rosenfield, Clooney's longtime publicist, said Sunday he didn't know if Clooney tends his own hair. Although the actor is famed for pranking his co-stars, Rosenfield said it seemed unlikely this was one of his practical jokes.

AP Business Writer Sarah Skidmore Sell contributed from Portland, Oregon.