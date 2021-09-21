George Holliday, who filmed Rodney King video, dies of COVID

Holliday, 61, died Sunday at a Los Angeles hospital, where he had been for more than a month, according to Robert Wollenweber, a longtime friend and former coworker. Holliday was not vaccinated and was on a ventilator in recent days, Wollenweber said.

Holliday was awakened by a traffic stop outside his San Fernando Valley home on March 3, 1991. He went outside to film it with his new video camera, catching the Los Angeles officers punching, kicking and using a stun gun on King, even after he was on the ground.