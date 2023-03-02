George Santos now under investigation by House Ethics panel

BreakingNews
Police: Suspect returned to take victims’ phones, left scene minutes before police arrived in double homicide
Nation & World
30 minutes ago
The House Ethics Committee has launched an investigation into New York Republican Rep. George Santos

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Ethics Committee on Thursday announced that it has launched an investigation into New York Republican Rep. George Santos, the embattled first-term Republican who has admitted fabricating major parts of his resume while running for office.

The committee voted earlier this week to open the probe, which it said will look at whether Santos may have “engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign.”

The panel said it will also review whether Santos was truthful on financial disclosure forms, whether he may have violated conflict-of-interest laws and allegations of sexual misconduct from a person who sought a job in his office.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

