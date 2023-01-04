Georgetown AD acknowledges 'frustrating time' under Ewing

That allowed the team to make its lone NCAA Tournament appearance during Ewing's tenure; that season ended with a first-round loss to Colorado.

Ewing, who as a player helped Georgetown and coach John Thompson Jr. win the 1984 national championship and make two other appearances in NCAA finals, is in his sixth season since replacing Thompson's son, John Thompson III, as the school's coach.

Georgetown went into Wednesday with a 73-94 record under Ewing (a .437 winning percentage), including 26-67 (.280) in the Big East.

This is Ewing's first head coaching job at any level — he worked as an assistant in the NBA after his Hall of Fame playing career ended — and his roster has seen repeated turnover because of students transferring away from Georgetown.

Late last season, in March 2022, Reed put out a statement hours before a game against Seton Hall, acknowledging the “disappointment of a difficult season,” and saying: “In this ever evolving landscape of college athletics we are committed to Coach Ewing, and we are working with him to evaluate every aspect of the men’s basketball program and to make the necessary changes for him to put us back on the path to success for next year.”

Before the start of this season, Ewing overhauled his staff by replacing all three assistants and brought in several transfer players, including leading scorer Primo Spears, who came over from Duquesne.

Credit: Jessica Hill Credit: Jessica Hill