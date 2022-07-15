Georgia DA considers seeking Trump testimony in 2020 probe

The special grand jury was seated in May at Willis' request and has been investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to meddle in the 2020 election in Georgia as the Republican desperately tried to cling to power after his loss to Democrat Joe Biden. Trump continues to insist that the election was stolen, despite the fact that numerous federal and local officials, a long list of courts, top former campaign staffers and even his own attorney general have all said there is no evidence of the fraud he alleges.

Willis has confirmed that the investigation's scope includes a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. During that call, Trump urged Raffensperger to "find" enough votes to overturn his loss in the state.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said during that call. “Because we won the state.”

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has repeatedly described his call to Raffensperger as “perfect."

Willis, a Democrat, has also said that her team is looking into a November 2020 call that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., made to Raffensperger and false claims of election fraud that were made by former New York mayor and Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani and others during December 2020 legislative committee hearings at the state Capitol.

Graham and Giuliani are among the Trump associates Willis is trying to force to go to Atlanta to testify before the special grand jury.

___

Brumback reported from Atlanta.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on Jan. 4, 2022. A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president's administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation, by Willis, into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray Combined Shape Caption FILE - Fulton County Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis is photographed in her office in Atlanta, on Jan. 4, 2022. A British filmmaker who shot interviews with Donald Trump and his inner circle in the final months of the former president's administration has been subpoenaed to testify in a Georgia investigation, by Willis, into whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File) Credit: Ben Gray Credit: Ben Gray