Georgia deputy suspended over Facebook comment about Arbery

Chief Deputy Billy Rape said Urhahn had been disciplined in the past for other violations, but his firing was based solely on “the destruction of public respect for himself and our department through all of the social media outrage.”

Urhahn could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. It appeared his Facebook page had been deleted, and no telephone number was listed in his name.

Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and jumped in a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their neighborhood near Brunswick on Feb. 23, 2020. Their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the pursuit in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael firing close-range shotgun blasts into Arbery, 25.

The three were sentenced to life in prison Friday, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the McMichaels, who are father and son.