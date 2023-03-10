Georgia drops foreign agents law after massive protests

Pro-European MPs who opposed the bill unfurled national and EU flags during Friday’s vote. Khatia Dekanoidze, a lawmaker from the United National Movement, called the draft legislation a “Russian law” and a “dangerous obstacle” for Georgia’s European integration.

“Today is a very important day,” she told The Associated Press. “We did it together with young protesters, young generations, students, together with Georgian society, and it was absolutely amazing how united society was.”

Mate Gabeshia, a student who took part in a rally against the bill on Friday, said that “the government understood that they had no chance” given the groundswell of popular protest.

“There are so many young people out (protesting) that they had no chance to win over us,” he said, adding that he saw his participation in the protests as “a fight for freedom.”

The European Union in June agreed to put Ukraine and Moldova on a path toward EU membership, while holding back Georgia’s bid and citing the need for further reform.

Opposition parties in recent years have accused Georgian Dream of pursuing pro-Russian policies while claiming to be Western-oriented. Opponents charge that the party’s founder, billionaire Bidzina Ivanishvili who amassed a fortune in Russia, has continued calling the shots in the Black Sea nation of 3.7 million, even though the former prime minister currently doesn’t hold a government job.

The party has repeatedly denied any links to Russia or that it leans toward Moscow.

