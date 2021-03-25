Georgia Gov. Kemp signs GOP election bill amid an outcry

Kemp signed the bill less than two hours after it received final passage in the Georgia General Assembly. The bill passed the state House 100-75 earlier Thursday, before the state Senate quickly agreed to House changes 34-20. Republicans in the legislature were in support, while Democrats were opposed.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the bill was filled with “voter suppression tactics.”

"We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights unlike anything we've seen since the Jim Crow era," Butler added.

Democratic Rep. Rhonda Burnough said the bill was based on lies told by Republicans after last November’s election.

“Georgians turned out in record-breaking numbers because they could access the ballot,” Burnough said. “Lies upon lies were told about our elections in response, and now this bill is before us built on those same lies.”

Among highlights, the law requires a photo ID in order to vote absentee by mail, after more than 1.3 million Georgia voters used that option during the COVID-19 pandemic. It also cuts the time people have to request an absentee ballot and limits where ballot drop boxes can be placed and when they can be accessed.

Republican Rep. Jan Jones said the provisions cutting the time people have to request an absentee ballot are meant to “increase the likelihood of a voter’s vote being cast successfully,” after concerns were raised in 2020 about mail ballots not being received by counties in time to be counted.

One of the biggest changes gives the GOP-controlled legislature more control over election administration, a change that has raised concerns among voting rights groups that it could lead to greater partisan influence.

The law replaces the elected secretary of state as the chair of the state election board with a new appointee of the legislature after Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger rebuffed Trump's attempts to overturn Georgia's election results. It also allows the board to remove and replace county election officials deemed to be underperforming.

That provision is widely seen as something that could be used to target Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold covering most of Atlanta, which came under fire after long lines plagued primary elections over the summer.

Republican Rep. Barry Fleming, a driving force in crafting the law, said that provision would only be a “temporary fix, so to speak, that ends and the control is turned back over to the locals after the problems are resolved.”

The law also reduces the timeframe in which runoff elections are held, including the amount of early voting for runoffs. And it bars outside groups from handing out food or water to people standing in line to vote.

The law does not contain some of the more contentious proposals floated by Republicans earlier in the session, including limits on early voting on Sundays, a popular day for Black churchgoers to vote in "souls to the polls" events. It instead mandates two Saturdays of early voting ahead of general elections, when only one had been mandatory, and leave two Sundays as optional.

But those changes haven't tempered opposition from Democrats or voting rights groups.

About 50 protesters including representatives from the NAACP gathered across from the Capitol building Thursday in opposition.

During the rally, Bishop Reginald Jackson of the African Methodist Episcopal Church called for a boycott of Coca-Cola Co. products.

Jackson, who leads more than 400 churches across Georgia, said the Atlanta-based soft drink company had failed to live up to the commitments it made last year to support the Black Lives Matter movement by not forcefully opposing the voting bills pushed by Republicans.

“We took them at his word,” he said of Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey. “Now, when they try to pass this racist legislation, we can’t get him to say anything.”

Rep. Barry Fleming, Chairman of the Special Committee on Election Integrity, speaks in defense of SB 202 during a debate in the House Chambers in a legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Rep. Park Cannon, D-Atlanta, applauds as Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, speaks in opposition of SB 202 in the House Chambers during a legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Ann White of Roswell holds protest signs on the North Wing stairs of the Georgia State Capitol building on day 38 of the legislative session in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. "It ain't over yet," said White. "I look forward to going door-to-door working against everybody that voted for (SB 202)."

Georgia Speaker of the House Rep. David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge, makes remarks after SB 202 passed the House Chambers in a legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Rep. Barry Fleming receives a hug from Rep. Lynn Smith, R-Newnan, after a bill he sponsored, SB 202, passed in the House Chambers in a legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Members of the Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights listen on their electronic devices as debate on SB 202 is underway in the House Chambers in a legislative session during a visit to the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Rep. Barry Fleming, R-Harlem, left, Chairman of the Special Committee on Election Integrity, speaks with Rep. Mark Newton, R-Augusta, as debate on SB 202 takes place in the House Chambers in a legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Rep. Alan Powell, R-Hartwell, speaks in favor of SB 202 during a debate on the bill in the House Chambers in a legislative session at the Georgia State Capitol Building in Atlanta, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Rep. Powell suggested that voters and members of the House of Representatives read through the bill before accusing it of being a suppressive election bill.