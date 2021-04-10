Georgia governor: Loss of All-Star game will hurt minorities

A MLB spokesman said the league had no immediate additional comment Saturday.

Several groups already have filed suit over the voting measure, which includes strict identification requirements for voting absentee by mail.

It expands weekend early voting, but limits the use of ballot drop boxes, makes it a crime to hand out food or water to voters waiting in line and gives the State Election Board new powers to intervene in county election offices and to remove and replace local election officials. That has led to concerns that the Republican-controlled state board could exert more influence over the administration of elections, including the certification of county results.

The rewrite of Georgia’s election rules — signed by Kemp last month — follows former President Donald Trump’s repeated, baseless claims of fraud after his presidential loss to Joe Biden. Democrats have assailed the law as an attempt to suppress Black and Latino votes, with Biden calling it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

Carr and Kemp blasted that comparison.

“This made up narrative that this bill takes us back to Jim Crow — an era when human beings were being killed and who were truly prevented from casting their vote — is preposterous,” Carr said. “It is irresponsible, and it's fundamentally wrong.”