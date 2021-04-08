Georgia Lt. Gov. unlikely to run again after taking on Trump

“This is really the fallout from the 10 weeks of misinformation that flew in from former President Donald Trump,” Duncan said.

His comments have given Duncan a national platform and won plaudits from moderates and even some Democrats. But they’ve also made him a target among the conservative base of the Republican Party, with some vowing to back a primary challenger should Duncan seek reelection.

Trump lost Georgia’s presidential contest to Democrat Joe Biden by more than 12,000 votes but quickly mounted a campaign to overturn the results.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has also been a critic of Trump’s efforts to subvert the election results and has said repeatedly that the election was free and fair. Raffensperger, who is running for reelection, is already being challenged by a candidate backed by Trump.