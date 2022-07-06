Georgia monument that some called satanic damaged by bomb

The roadside attraction received renewed attention during Georgia's May 24 gubernatorial primary when third-place Republican candidate Kandiss Taylor claimed the guidestones are satanic and made demolishing them part of her platform.

The site is about 7 miles (11 kilometers) north of Elberton, near the South Carolina state line. Granite quarrying is a top local industry.

GBI says the bomb appears to have gone off around 4 a.m., with sheriff's deputies responding to discover the damage. Some residents told local news outlets they heard an explosion at that time.

Elbert County sheriff's deputies, Elberton police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were among agencies trying to figure out what happened.

The monument had previously been vandalized.