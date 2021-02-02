Georgia Senate GOP introduce bills to limit mail voting

Senate Republicans said in December that they would move to implement new voting legislation as soon as the 2021 session convened, though some of the bills unveiled this week go even further than what they called for then. The caucus said in a statement then that they were reacting to “the calls of millions of Georgians who have raised deep and heartfelt concerns” about November’s election results.

Elena Parent, a Democrat from Atlanta, called the package of bills a “multi-headed monster” of voter suppression.

“There is no evidence of fraud in the recent Georgia elections,” Parent tweeted, noting that President Joe Biden and U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock won in free and fair elections. “Now, GA Senate Republicans introduced bevy of bills to try to stop multi-racial, multi-age coalition that elected them from voting. Desperate & shameful.”

Broad, no-excuse absentee voting was introduced in Georgia by a Republican-controlled legislature in 2005, but Democrats cast nearly twice as many absentee ballots as Republicans in November’s election.