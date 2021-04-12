Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

A Georgia State Patrol trooper clocked a car going 111 mph (179 kph) on Interstate 20 and initiated a traffic stop around 3:30 a.m., Georgia State Patrol Capt. Brandon Dawson said. The driver stopped initially and then took off again with the trooper in pursuit. The trooper bumped the car to try to stop it but the driver of the car regained control, Dawson said.

The trooper continued pursuing the vehicle until a passenger used a rifle to fire at the patrol car and hit it, taking it out of action.