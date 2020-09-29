Georgia voters choose short-term successor to John Lewis

If no one wins a majority Tuesday, a runoff will be held Dec. 1. The winner will serve only until early January.

Lewis died in July from pancreatic cancer after 17 terms in Congress. His death prompted an outpouring of public mourning, as one of the foremost leaders of the civil rights movement died during an upsurge in protest over police violence against Black people and racial inequality. Lewis' long career in Congress was seen by some as a bridge between those eras, a theme Lewis explicitly sounded in a posthumous essay in which he discussed the Black Lives Matter movement.

Voters in November will choose a successor for the next term. Because Lewis had already won the primary for his seat, Democrats named Nikema Willams, a state senator and state Democratic Party chair, to take Lewis' place after his death. She's running against Republican Angela Stanton King.

Figures from Georgia's secretary of state show more than 16,000 people cast ballots early for Tuesday's election, with nearly three-quarters voting in person. There are about 630,000 registered voters in the district.

Waites called turnout “super low" on Monday.

“Given all of the misinformation and confusion, the voters have no clue the special election is tomorrow," she wrote in a text to The Associated Press.

