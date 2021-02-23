Georgian opposition leader arrested, protesters set up camp

Melia faces charges of inciting violence during protests that erupted in 2019 when a Russian lawmaker sat in the parliament speaker’s chair during a meeting of lawmakers from Orthodox Christian countries. He had been free on bail.

The new prime minister, Irakli Garibashvili, said the politician's arrest was justified.

“We are building a democratic state, and everyone in the country, no matter to their taste and political views, must obey the law,” he said.

The U.S. Embassy voiced its disapproval, saying in a statement: “Today, Georgia has moved backward on its path toward becoming a stronger democracy in the Euro-Atlantic family of nations.”

“We regret that the call of the United States and other international partners for restraint and dialogue was ignored,” the embassy read.

The European Union appealed for calm.

“We are urging all sides in Georgia to show the necessary restraint, utmost restraint and responsibility, to avoid more escalation in the interest of the country and its people,” European Commission spokesperson Peter Stano said.

Salome Samadashvili, a prominent United National Movement member, vowed the protests would continue “until we reach first the release of political prisoners and then early elections later this year, because we need to go back to the chosen path of the Georgian people, which is a European future.”

During the October election, the Georgian Dream party, which has governed Georgia for the last eight years, tallied the largest share of votes at 48%. But opposition parties refused to recognize the results, claiming the count was manipulated.

Georgian Dream was created by Bidzina Ivanishvilli, a tycoon who made his fortune in Russia. But the party's popularity has dwindled steadily amid the country’s economic problems.

Both Georgian Dream and United National Movement are pro-Western and have the stated goals of establishing better relations with possible eventual membership in NATO and the European Union.

But the UNM denounces Ivanishvili's ties to Russia and claims the party pursues pro-Russia policies. The issue is highly contentious in light of a five-day war between Georgia and Russia in 2008 and Russia's control of the separatist Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

Georgian opposition supporters attend a rally following the detention of the United National Movement party leader Nika Melia, Tbilisi, Georgia, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Protesters denouncing the arrest of the head of Georgia's main opposition party have set up tents outside the country's parliament building and blocked the capital's main avenue. Tensions in Georgia have been strong since the October parliamentary election that the opposition is demanding be rerun. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov) Credit: Shakh Aivazov Credit: Shakh Aivazov

Georgian Dream party Prime minister nominee Irakli Garibashvili speaks at the Georgian Parliament in Tbilisi, Georgia, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. The parliament in ex-Soviet nation Georgia has voted to appoint a new prime minister and Cabinet after Giorgi Gakharia resigned last week. The lawmakers voted 89:2 for Irakli Garibashvili and his cabinet. (AP Photo/Shakh Aivazov) Credit: Shakh Aivazov Credit: Shakh Aivazov

