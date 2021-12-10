Georgia's Perdue sues over 2020 election, pushes fraud claim

Spokespersons for Fulton County and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

The lawsuit is largely a repeat of one that Henry County Superior Court Judge Brian Amero dismissed in October after he ruled the plaintiffs, including longtime Georgia election systems critic Garland Favorito, hadn't alleged a “particularized injury” and thus didn't have standing to sue. Favorito and other plaintiffs are appealing that dismissal.

The new plaintiffs, who asked that the suit be assigned to Amero, say they have the standing to pursue claims that their state constitutional rights to equal protection and due process had been violated. Perdue claims his particularized injury was that he was a candidate for reelection in November but failed to achieve a majority, forcing him into a runoff with Democrat Jon Ossoff that Perdue lost. Lennon says she sought to cast an in-person early vote in October 2020 but was told she had already sent in a mail ballot.

Investigators with the Georgia Secretary of State's office submitted a report to Amero just before he dismissed the case, saying they found no evidence of fraudulent ballots.

“Based upon the witness statements and examination of approximately 1,000 absentee ballots and ballot images, the Secretary’s investigators have not uncovered any absentee ballots that match the descriptions given ... or otherwise appear to be fraudulent or counterfeit,” the legal brief said.

The new lawsuit recounts claims that the investigators debunked, including claims by Susan Voyles and three other auditors during a hand recount, that they saw “pristine” absentee ballots that appeared to have been marked by a computer and weren’t creased as they would have been if they had been put in envelopes. The investigators said they couldn't find any such ballots.

The suit also renews debunked claims that election officials purposefully lied about stopping counting on election night, claiming that once observers left that election workers pulled out “suitcases” of ballots and counted the votes multiple times, effectively running up the score for Democrats.

Secretary of State investigators said they found no evidence this had happened, either, saying video showed the suitcases were normal ballot bins brought out when election workers were told to keep counting. Investigators said workers told them ballot scanners jammed frequently, requiring workers to make multiple attempts to scan ballots, and that scanner activity logs confirmed paper jams reported by workers and seen on video.

Investigators concluded, therefore, that there was no evidence to corroborate allegations in the lawsuit that election workers scanned and counted fraudulent ballots that had been hidden under tables at the arena. The brief notes that former U.S. Attorney BJay Pak reached the same conclusion based on statements made to the FBI and an independent review of the evidence.

Perdue’s opponents mocked the lawsuit.

“David Perdue is so concerned about election fraud that he waited a year to file a lawsuit that conveniently coincided with his disastrous campaign launch,” said Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall. "Keep in mind that lawsuit after lawsuit regarding the 2020 election was dismissed in part because Perdue declined to be listed as a plaintiff."

Seth Bringman, a spokesperson for Abrams said that "while David Perdue conducts the conspiracy choir, Stacey will be focused on Georgians.”