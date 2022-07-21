Georgia's Smart gets 10-year extension, raise to $10.25M

The new deal came one day after Smart confirmed at the Southeastern Conference Media Days in Atlanta that he was close to an extension. He is 66-15 in six years at Georgia.

Smart receives a raise of more than $3 million for this season. He was set to earn $7.1 million on his old deal, which carried through the 2024 season.

Under Smart, Georgia has finished first in the SEC East four times and has won six bowl games. Georgia lost in the 2018 national championship game before finally breaking through with its win over Alabama in last season's title game.

Smart is a former Georgia defensive back.

“This is home for us, our roots run deep here,” Smart said. “My commitment to this university and our football program is unwavering. I’m thankful to president Jere Morehead and Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia football.”

Smart said he is “certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish” but added "I’m confident the best is yet to come.”

