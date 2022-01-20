Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

German actor Hardy Kruger, star of adventure movies, dies

File---File picture taken April 12, 2018 shows German actor Hardy Kruger in Hamburg, Germany. Kruger die Wednesday. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP,file)
caption arrowCaption
File---File picture taken April 12, 2018 shows German actor Hardy Kruger in Hamburg, Germany. Kruger die Wednesday. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP,file)

Credit: Axel Heimken

Credit: Axel Heimken

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
Hardy Kruger, considered one of post-war Germany’s best actors, has died at 93

BERLIN (AP) — Hardy Kruger, considered one of post-war Germany’s best actors, has died. He was 93.

His Hamburg-based literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, said Thursday that Kruger died “suddently and unexpectedly” Wednesday in California, where he lived with his third wife, American-born writer Anita Park.

Kruger starred in the 1957 British movie “The One That Got Away” about a captured German fighter pilot who stages a series of daring attempts to escape the Allies and — as the title suggests — finally succeeds.

His charm, good looks and the fact that he deserted from the Nazi army toward the end of World War II helped Kruger land further roles at a time when Germans of his generation were still eyed with suspicion abroad.

Kruger appeared in a string of English-language adventure and war movies, including “A Bridge too Far” (1977) and “The Wild Geese” (1978).

In later years, he focused on making travel films for German television, writing books and the occasional stage performance.

He is survived by Park and his children Christiane, Malaika and Hardy Jr. from previous marriages.

In Other News
1
North Korea slams US, hints at resuming nuclear, ICBM tests
2
Long-haul carrier Emirates resumes Boeing 777 flights to US
3
Cut off by volcano, Tongans relieved as contact restored
4
World stocks mixed after China rate cuts, Japan export gain
5
UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top