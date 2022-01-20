German actor Hardy Kruger, star of adventure movies, dies

His Hamburg-based literary agent, Peter Kaefferlein, said Thursday that Kruger died “suddently and unexpectedly” Wednesday in California, where he lived with his third wife, American-born writer Anita Park.

Kruger starred in the 1957 British movie “The One That Got Away” about a captured German fighter pilot who stages a series of daring attempts to escape the Allies and — as the title suggests — finally succeeds.