German airport closed after armed man breaches security with his car

German news agency dpa has reported that the airport in the northern city of Hamburg has been closed to passengers and flights have been canceled after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 59 minutes ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — The airport in the northern German city of Hamburg was closed to passengers, and flights were canceled Saturday night after a vehicle broke through security and entered the premises, German news agency dpa reported.

Federal police said an armed man had broken through a gate with his vehicle and fired twice into the air with a weapon. Police also said that the man’s wife had previously contacted them about a possible child abduction.

Several local German media reported that the man had two children inside his car.

Federal police spokesman Thomas Gerbert told dpa that a large number of officers from state and federal police were on site and in the vicinity of the vehicle.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Arab leaders push for an Israel-Hamas cease-fire now. Blinken says that...
2
US and Arab partners disagree on the need for a cease-fire as Israeli...
3
Army's swarming defense forces 6 turnovers in 23-3 win, deals No. 17...
4
Donald Trump's strength is clear in Florida as Gov. Ron DeSantis tries...
5
Sparked by Hancock's 93-yard pick 6, No. 3 Ohio State rallies from...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top