German army medics arrive in Portugal to help fight pandemic

Almost 7,000 people are currently in hospital with the virus, with almost 900 in intensive care. Hospital wards and ICUs were on average at 94% of capacity at the start of this week, according to Portuguese health officials.

Portuguese authorities have recently spent frantic weeks rushing to turn every available space into makeshift areas for COVID-19 beds.

Though the growth of new cases has slowed in recent days, hospitals are still bracing for weeks of many new admissions because of a time-lag between diagnosis and possible need for hospitalization.

German ambassador Martin Ney said the unit being deployed would rotate out every three weeks. “This is a long-term effort,” he said.

European Union countries helping each other in times of crisis is common. Germany has also provided help during the pandemic to Italy and France, among others.

The medics are being given temporary credentials to work in Portugal, which provides liability insurance for any claims against them. They are exempt from the usual requirement for foreign doctors of being able to speak Portuguese.

The arrival of foreign help coincided with the launch of Stage Two of Portugal’s national vaccination plan.

Health services began Wednesday the process of inoculating some 900,000 people above 80 years of age, or above 50 with underlying health problems, over the next two months.

Prime Minister António Costa said that in the first phase during January more than 400,000 people were vaccinated, mainly residents and staff of elderly care homes, frontline health workers and security forces.

“We are now making a big leap forward,” Costa said of the second phase.

He said the challenge of the third phase of the plan, when the rest of the population is due to be inoculated, depends on how quickly manufacturers can provide their vaccines.

Officials walk towards a German air force airplane after it landed at Lisbon airport, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The airplane is bringing 26 German army medics along with medical equipment to help out at Portuguese hospitals under stress from the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Portuguese Health Minister Marta Temido, left, Portuguese Defense Minister Joao Gomes Cravinho, centre and German Ambassador to Portugal Martin Ney hold a news conference in a hanger before the arrival of a German air force airplane at Lisbon airport, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The airplane is bringing 26 German army medics along with medical equipment to help out at Portuguese hospitals under stress from the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Equipment is unloaded from a German air force airplane after it landed at Lisbon airport, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The airplane is bringing 26 German army medics along with medical equipment to help out at Portuguese hospitals under stress from the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, center, visits a healthcare center where people began getting inoculated against COVID-19 in Lisbon, Portugal, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Portugal has launched the second stage of its national vaccination plan as it struggles to get on top of a pandemic surge that has made it the world's worst-hit country by size of population. (Andre Kosters/Pool via AP) Credit: Andre Kosters Credit: Andre Kosters

Equipment is unloaded from a German air force airplane after it landed at Lisbon airport, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The airplane is bringing 26 German army medics along with medical equipment to help out at Portuguese hospitals under stress from the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca

German army personnel disembark from a German air force airplane after it landed at Lisbon airport, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. The airplane is bringing 26 German army medics along with medical equipment to help out at Portuguese hospitals under stress from the recent increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) Credit: Armando Franca Credit: Armando Franca