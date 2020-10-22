German arrest order for Panama Papers lawyers faces hurdle

Interpol’s office in Panama did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether it had received an alert from German authorities about the case in Germany against Mossack and Fonseca.

In a statement, Mossack and Fonseca said their firm had sold corporations to a German bank that later resold them to clients. They said they had nothing to do with subsequent transactions.

“If one these ultimate beneficiaries evaded taxes in their country or committed some other crime using a corporation created by us, that is totally out of our control and knowledge,” said the statement issued by their lawyer in Panama, Guillermina McDonald. “We follow all of the processes required by regulators of our industry in their moment.”

Mossack and Fonseca announced the closure of their offices in Panama and elsewhere in the world in March 2018.

In the statement Tuesday night, they said they were willing to continue collaborating with investigations in any part of the world. McDonald said she did not know if they would be willing to appear before German authorities. Mossack and Fonseca maintain the German case is part of continuing efforts by the European Union to discredit them.

In February, the European Union again included Panama on a list of countries that are tax havens.

“Behind all of this is the eagerness to pursue fiscal problems,” said Weeden.

Lawyer Guillermo Cochez, Panama’s former ambassador to the Organization of American States and a critic of the creation of offshore and foreign corporations, said, “I think many lawyers in Panama and other places, like Mossack and Fonseca, have been playing, walking a very thin line.”

“They say it’s not a crime, but I have a different impression,” Cochez said. “That (idea) that ‘I sold a corporation and didn’t participate in anything,’ that is a very difficult to believe story.”