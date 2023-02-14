German ballet director issues apology over feces attack

However, he added that it's time for media to “rethink a certain form of destructive and hurtful reporting that damages the whole cultural sector” and criticized Huester for what he said were “often nasty reviews.”

Goecke pointed to the “nervous strain” resulting from two premieres in quick succession as a reason for his actions.

“I apologize for the fact that I finally blew my top, but I also ask for a certain understanding at least for the reasons why this happened,” he wrote.

Huester filed a criminal complaint after the incident. Goecke faces an investigation on suspicion of bodily harm and slander.

Goecke has said his elderly dachshund had defecated earlier, and he had packed the mess into a bag and had been planning to dispose of it. While he says he then acted in the heat of the moment, the critic has contended that it was a premeditated attack.