German Cabinet approves some $472 million in first flood aid

At least 171 people were killed in Germany when small rivers swelled quickly into raging torrents after persistent downpours last week — well over half of them in Ahrweiler county, near Bonn. Another 31 died in neighboring Belgium, bringing the death toll in both countries to 202.

Scholz said that government aid for rebuilding after the 2013 floods has totaled around 6 billion euros so far and it could end up being more this time.

“There is nothing we need to delay,” he told reporters in Berlin. “The pledge we want to give now is that this help with rebuilding can begin straight away ... so that everything necessary can be done to restore infrastructure, damaged houses, damaged schools, hospitals, put in order anything that was destroyed there."

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said he hopes for a rough assessment of the damage by the end of the month, after which federal officials and state governors will have to meet to discuss the way forward.

He and Scholz indicated that people can expect reconstruction aid whether or not they were insured for “elementary damage” such as floods, which many in Germany are not, though insurance likely will be taken into account in determining details. Merkel has expressed skepticism about making such insurance obligatory, arguing that it could produce unaffordable premiums, but some other German officials advocate it.

Seehofer said there will have to be “a broad debate about safeguard systems” for the future given that natural disasters are likely to become more frequent and more destructive.

Scholz concurred, adding: “in terms of what's going on now, we have to help. I would argue against being cynical and being heartless — this is a big disaster, we have to help and that has to be the first priority, rather than any principles.”

A fireman walks in front of completely destroyed houses in the village of Mayschoß, Germany, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Numerous houses in the village were badly affected or completely swept away by the flood wave.( Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

The village street in Mayschoß is swept away by the flood wave, Germany, July 20, 2021. Numerous houses in the village were completely destroyed or severely damaged. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

A fireman stands in front of a completely destroyed house in the village of Mayschoß, Germany, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Numerous houses in the village were badly affected or completely swept away by the flood wave. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP) Credit: Boris Roessler Credit: Boris Roessler

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, informs herself in the district of Iversheim about the situation in the flood-affected area and meet victims of the flood disaster Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (Wolfgang Rattay/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Wolfgang Rattay Credit: Wolfgang Rattay

Markus Soeder, right, chairman of the CSU and Bavarian minister-president, and Olaf Scholz, middle, federal finance minister and candidate for chancellor, talk with residents affected by flooding, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Schoenau, Germany. (Felix Hoerhager/dpa via AP) Credit: Felix Hoerhager Credit: Felix Hoerhager