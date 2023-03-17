German Cabinet minister to visit Taiwan, 1st in 26 years

The March 20-22 visit comes amid growing tensions between China and the West, including over Beijing's stance on Russia's war in Ukraine. China reacted when angrily when then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan last year.

The visit by Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger, whose ministry also oversees science, will focus on cooperation in areas of chip research and manufacturing, green hydrogen and battery production, spokesman Martin Kleinemas said.