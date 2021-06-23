German Cabinet OKs 2022 budget plan with more new debt

It's hard to predict what combination of parties will form the next governing coalition. Center-right Chancellor Angela Merkel is not seeking re-election. Scholz, a center-left Social Democrat, is one of the candidates to replace her. After six years in the black, Germany resorted to running up new debt in 2020 to help cover the cost of support and stimulus packages in the pandemic and an expected shortfall in tax revenue.

The country’s so-called debt brake was suspended to allow up to 217.8 billion euros in new borrowing last year. Eventually, Germany borrowed only 130.5 billion euros. The economy suffered less badly than expected, contracting by 4.9% — still a better outcome than in several other European countries.

The debt brake, introduced a decade ago, allows new borrowing to the tune of only 0.35% of annual gross domestic product. It can be suspended to deal with natural disasters or other emergencies that are out of the state’s control.