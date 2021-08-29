German chancellor candidates face off in 1st election debate

Sunday's debate on RTL and n-tv private television is the first of three ahead of the parliamentary election on Sept. 26. The contenders are Armin Laschet for Merkel's center-right Union bloc, Olaf Scholz for the center-left Social Democrats and Annalena Baerbock for the environmentalist Greens.

Laschet is the governor of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Scholz is the vice chancellor and finance minister in Merkel's outgoing coalition government. Baerbock, who lacks government experience, is making the Greens' first run for the chancellery.