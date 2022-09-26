dayton-daily-news logo
X

German chancellor Scholz tests positive for coronavirus

Nation & World
19 minutes ago
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's spokesman says the German leader has tested positive for the coronavirus

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has tested positive for the coronavirus, his spokesman told the news agency dpa on Monday.

Government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Scholz has mild symptoms and immediately entered isolation. He has canceled all public appearances this week but plans to take part virtually in internal government meetings, Hebestreit said.

Scholz returned from a two-day official trip to the Gulf States on Sunday and before that was at the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

Scholz was not the only government official to contract the virus this week: Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced on Twitter Monday morning that she had also tested positive.

In Other News
1
Building collapses outside Kenyan capital, deaths reported
2
Kishida opens diplomacy rush as Japan preps divisive funeral
3
Apple Inc will manufacture iPhone 14 in India
4
Alleged Central African Republic rebel goes on trial at ICC
5
Recession clouds gather in Germany, Europe's largest economy
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top