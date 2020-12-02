German city grieves after 5 killed in pedestrian zone attack

The man had been drinking heavily before the attack, Fritzen said. Questioning will continue over the next few days.

“The victims and their families need answers,” Trier Mayor Wolfram Leibe told reporters near the makeshift memorial that was growing at the Roman gate, the Porta Nigra, near where the driver was arrested.

The five people killed included a 45-year-old man and his 9 1/2-week-old daughter. The man's wife and 1 1/2-year-old son were among the injured receiving treatment in a hospital, police said.

Police originally identified the baby as a 9-month-old but then corrected her age. The others killed were three women, ages 25, 52 and 73.

All of those people killed were German citizens, and the man and his baby also had Greek citizenship, Fritzen said.

Of the 18 people injured, six were considered in serious condition. The injured included a dual German-Dutch national and a citizen of nearby Luxembourg.

Police received the first call about the attack at 1:47 p.m. and were able to apprehend the suspect four minutes later after he stopped the car and they blocked him in.

Zig-zagging through the pedestrian zone, the suspect traveled about 800 meters (875 yards) in total, “leaving behind him a trail of dead, injured and rubble,” police said.

Police officers guard the scene of an incident in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Mourners lay down candles and flowers at the Porta Nigra in Trier the morning after the amok drive with five dead people in Trier, Germany, Wednesday, Dec.3, 2020.

A police officer guards evidence at the scene of an incident in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Evidence lies at the scene of an incident in Trier, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.