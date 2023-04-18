German climate activists pledge new wave of blockades

The group wants Germany to end the use of all fossil fuels by 2030, a step that would be extremely ambitious to achieve. The country switched off its last three nuclear plants over the weekend, increasing its reliance on coal and gas-fired power plants until sufficient renewable energy capacity is available.

Last Generation's protests have drawn sharp criticism from across much of the political spectrum, though there has also been support for their underlying aims.

Three activists were sentenced to between three and five months imprisonment by a court in the southwestern city of Heilbronn on Monday. The judge noted that they had joined a blockade in March hours after being sentenced in a previous case.

One of the protesters, Daniel Eckert, defended his actions after the verdict, saying: “As long as the true criminals aren't brought before a court but instead continue to destroy the basis of our existence and profit from it, I can't do anything other than stand in the way of this destruction.”

