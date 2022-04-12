German court charges IS returnee over alleged slave abuse

The suspect also physically abused the woman “almost every day,” according to prosecutors. She allegedly punched and kicked the woman, pulled her hair, and slammed her head against the wall, and on one occasion hit the woman in the head with a flashlight.

In addition, prosecutors said, the suspect constantly watched the woman and repeatedly told her to pray according to Islamic custom, an act that “served the stated goal of the IS, to eradicate the Yazidi faith.”

The indictment was filed last month at the state court in Hamburg, which will have to decide whether and when to open a trial.