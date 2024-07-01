BreakingNews
‘Concerns and questions’ follow Dayton police shooting that left teen dead

German court convicts a prominent far-right politician for using a Nazi slogan

A high-profile politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been convicted for the second time of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event
Nation & World
6 minutes ago
X

BERLIN (AP) — A high-profile politician in the far-right Alternative for Germany party has been convicted for the second time of knowingly using a Nazi slogan at a political event.

Björn Höcke, who plans to run for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia in a September election, was fined Monday for using the banned Nazi slogan “Everything for Germany.”

The Halle Regional Court sentenced the 52-year-old to a fine of 130 daily rates of 130 euros each.

He was already fined 13,000 euros ($13,900) in May for using symbols of an unconstitutional organization, a verdict that his lawyers are appealing.

In Other News
1
Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury
2
European Union accuses Facebook owner Meta of breaking digital rules...
3
The Latest | Israel releases 55 Palestinians it had detained from Gaza...
4
All-Star Paul George set to join 76ers on a $212 million free-agent...
5
Israel releases director of hospital it says was used as a Hamas base...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top